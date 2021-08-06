AAA encourages Mississippi drivers to remain alert as students return to school

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Many students are returning to class in August, and AAA Mississippi is encouraging drivers to slow down and stay alert in school zones, neighborhoods and around campuses.

“Drivers interacting with cell phones to text, email, update social media, find music or program GPS are two to eight times more likely to be involved in a crash,” said AAA Mississippi spokesman Don Redman. “When you drive distracted you are “intexticated” and could cause the same tragedies as an impaired driver. So, all drivers should make it a habit to put mobile devices out of sight and stay alert when on the road, especially in school zones and in neighborhoods and near bus stops.”

AAA Mississippi offers the following safety tips for drivers:

Eliminate distractions and put down the cell phone

Slow down

Talk to your teen . Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the United States, and more than one-quarter of fatal crashes involving teen drivers occur during the after-school hours.

. Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the United States, and more than one-quarter of fatal crashes involving teen drivers occur during the after-school hours. Come to a complete stop

Watch for bicycles

Watch for school buses

Pedestrian safety tips include: