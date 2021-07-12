Back-to-School Blast, vaccine clinic to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Word and Worship Church and the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health will host a Back-to-School Blast and Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, July 31. The event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church, which is located at 6286 Hanging Moss Road in Jackson.

Backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed while supplies last. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for those who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccines and school supplies are free. Participants must register by July 15, 2021. Anyone who receives the vaccine on July 31 will be eligible to win $100. School age children must be present to receive supplies.