CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, August 2, the Mississippi SHINE Project will partner with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office for a back-to-school drive-thru giveaway.

The event will starts at 9:00 a.m. at the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office on Market Street in Port Gibson.

One backpack with supplies will be given per child. This will be on a first come, first serve basis.