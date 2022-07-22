JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Magnolia Medical Foundation hosted a kindergarten through 5th grade backpack giveaway on Friday, July 22 in Jackson.

Leaders with the Magnolia Medical Foundation wanted to host a final event to help families prepare for the upcoming school year.

Erica Thompson, founder and executive director at Magnolia Medical Foundation, said the group chose the K-5 age group prior to the event. She said the age group will be adapting to a new school environment.

Thompson said this will be the first year the Magnolia Medical Foundation will partner with Melina Health Care Incorporated to make sure each student is successful for the upcoming school year.

Organizers are expecting to hand out 150 backpacks with school supplies.

Other organizations and school districts will host events as the 2022-23 school year approaches.

The Jackson Public School District (JPS) will host two additional weekend registration fairs. The fairs are for new and returning students for the upcoming school year.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will also host a one-stop shop for required school entry/registration forms.

The one-stop shop will be held at the MSDH Office of Vital Records, located at 222 Marketridge Drive in Ridgeland, from Monday, July 25 through Friday, August 5, 2022. The office will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) from their immunization provider prior to school entry. The child’s birth certificate is also required for school registration.