JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi hosted their annual Back to School Bash in partnership with the Phoenix Club of Jackson.

The event allowed students in the Jackson community the chance to come out and get backpacks, school supplies, hair cuts, fresh water, food and fun.

“This is what the Boys and Girls Club of Mississippi does every single day. We serve children who need us most right now. We are in underserved communities all across the city. Not only here in our Capital Street location, but at our other location on Sykes Road in South Jackson and Raymond Road, our walk unit. Every single day we serve kids who need us most. We teach our kids that you don’t have to be defined by your zip code. The importance of this event today is to give back. Times are hard, gas prices are high and school supplies are high. This is an opportunity for us to continue our regular service of giving back. That’s our mission,” said Othor Cain, Vice President of Community Outreach and Strategic Partnership.

It was a community fun-filled event with a mission to serve the kids of the community who are indeed the future.