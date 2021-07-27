Canton School District to host back-to-school event in August

Back to School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

School classroom with blackboard

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canton Public School District will host a back-to-school event for high school students Wednesday, August 4 and Thursday, August 5.

Seniors will be able to stop by the Canton High School Gymnasium on August 4 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., while 10th and 11th grade students can go to the same location on August 5 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

On both days, the following will be offered:

  • COVID vaccinations (3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.) – Parent must sign form if student is under 18 years of age
  • Pick up schedule
  • Meet & greet teachers
  • Follow class schedule
  • Receive a class surprise
  • Device pickup (parent must be present to sign paperwork)
  • Purchase parking decal (must bring proof of insurance/driver’s license/$25 fee)

Leaders with the district said face masks will be required at all schools, offices and facilities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories