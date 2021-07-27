Canton School District to host back-to-school event in August

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canton Public School District will host a back-to-school event for high school students Wednesday, August 4 and Thursday, August 5.

Seniors will be able to stop by the Canton High School Gymnasium on August 4 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., while 10th and 11th grade students can go to the same location on August 5 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

On both days, the following will be offered:

COVID vaccinations (3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.) – Parent must sign form if student is under 18 years of age

Pick up schedule

Meet & greet teachers

Follow class schedule

Receive a class surprise

Device pickup (parent must be present to sign paperwork)

Purchase parking decal (must bring proof of insurance/driver’s license/$25 fee)

Leaders with the district said face masks will be required at all schools, offices and facilities.