JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host a back-to-school celebration on Saturday, July 31.

The event will be from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the V A Legion Softball Complex on Officer Thomas Catchings, Sr. Drive.

For more information, contact the City of Jackson’s Department of Constituent Services at 601-960-2324 or 601-960-1835.