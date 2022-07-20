CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Schools across the Jackson-metro area are working to implement safety protocols ahead of the 2022-23 school year as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

Leaders with the Clinton Public School District (CPSD) said they’re implementing best practices that they have used since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Aside from providing mental health and water breaks, they will maintain social distancing.

On Wednesday, parents attended a ‘Proof of Residency’ event in the district. Katie Limbaugh, a parent, is already starting off on a positive outlook on the upcoming school year for her five-year-old daughter.

“I really trust the staff here at Clinton. They’re great. I have no concerns going into this school year,” she said.

School officials said the best practices that they have implemented have prevented them from shutting down any campuses due to COVID-19.

“The rise in cases, it is alarming to a degree, but we also have a lot of faith in the system we have set up; washing hands, having plenty of hand sanitizer, sanitizing high contact spots,” explained Robert Chapman, public information officer for CPSD.

Chapman encouraged parents to do their part when it comes to COVID-19. He said parents are the number on defense to have against any kind of illness.

CPSD leaders said face masks will be optional for the 2022-23 school year. Their first day back to class will be on August 8.