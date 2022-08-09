JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District welcomed students back to class on Tuesday for the 2022-23 school year.

After two years with COVID-19 restrictions, Jenna Oswalt, who is a first grade teacher, believes maskless interaction will present different outcomes.

“We spent two years with a mask on, so just getting to see them because you can tell how they are feeling is exciting,” Oswalt said.

While teachers are enthused about the new school year, preparation started at home with parents.

“She was a little, of course. I have to be nervous with her, but I’m excited. She’s a little shy at first, but she will see all of her old friends and get back into the same routine as last year,” said Jessi Lindsey, a Clinton parent.

“We are big believers in classroom families, because I don’t think kids can learn unless they fill loved and secure,” said Oswalt.

This year marks the first time for the Clinton Public School District’s hybrid start. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade were welcomed on Tuesday. Other grades started class on Monday.

“Graduating the Class of 2023 is going to be amazing because they have been through so much,” said Robert Chapman, the public information officer for the school district.