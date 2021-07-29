Cool the City Back to School Bash event Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Give Outrageously (also known as GO) announced they will host Cool the City: Back to School Bash at the old Kroger in south Jackson located at 3520 Terry Road on Saturday, July 31.

The event will provide an opportunity for those in the community to enjoy cool treats, free lunch, and backpacks stuffed with school supplies for local youth.

Cool the City will begin at 10:00 a.m until 2:00 p.m. while supplies last. Due to the rise in COVID-19 numbers, the event will be drive-thru only.

To find out more about the organizations local mission projects, visit www.giveoutrageously.org.