JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A city councilman is working to ease the financial burden of parents as a new school year approaches.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a back-to-school supplies giveaway at the Medgar Evers Library in Jackson. Parents were able to receive as many school supplies as they needed to prepare for the upcoming year.

Parents who attended the giveaway emphasized that with recent inflation, events like this help get the necessities for their children.

“He’s handing supplies out. We can come in multiple times. When you have to buy stuff like that throughout the year and you have multiple children, it’s hard. It actually helps the community because a lot of parents, due to the prices of everything going up, a lot of parents can’t afford anything. It helps us out.”

Next week, Stokes will host free haircuts, washes and styling for students returning to school. He urges parents to stop by his office to receive a voucher to take advantage of the service.