COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Covington County School District announced the Cafeteria Program has experienced a food shortage due to the ongoing nationwide supply issues.

As staff prepares for the upcoming school year, they have been experiencing a shortage within food items and supplies that they need in order to fulfill proper tasks. Officials said workers have been noticing these changes daily.

The Covington County School District leaders announced that they are expecting to experience these shortages indefinitely. District officials reported that they are working towards connecting with the local, state, and federal agencies to maintain required food and supplies in order to operate.

The Mississippi Department of Education Child Nutrition purchasing department is also working with the Covington County School District on the issue. Officials are working together to manufacture proper contracts to seek alternate providers in the meantime to supply food and supplies.

Leaders said the district is seeking all the help that they can get in order to make sure that meals are being distributed successfully to students.

As a result in these changes, there will be a change in menu items displayed and changes in serving styles. The Covington County School District leaders said they will inform the parents, students, and staff on the changes.