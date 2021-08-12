Delta State donates school supplies to Cleveland School District

Back to School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Delta State’s Staff Council President-elect Caroline George Fletcher (left) presents school supplies donated by the DSU Staff Council to Cleveland School District’s Instructional Math Coach Holly Wells. (Courtesy: Delta State University)

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – As students returned to school this week, staff members with Delta State University helped organize a school supply drive to help provide students with items for class.

According to organizers, offices and departments across campus all pitched in to purchase items listed on school supply lists for schools within the Cleveland School District. Contributions were also made by First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church, all of Cleveland. 

A total of 830 school supply items, including crayons, disinfectant spray and wipes, paper, folders and backpacks, were donated. 

“The Cleveland School District (CSD) Curriculum Department was beyond delighted to have Delta State’s staff consider us as recipients for the school supply donations that will benefit students and teachers across the district,” said CSD Instructional Math Coach and DSU alumna Holly Wells ‘14, ’16. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the generosity shown by Delta State and the donors involved.” 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories