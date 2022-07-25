JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the school year approaches, COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise across the country. Some local students report back to school as early as next week.

The coronavirus pandemic has been an unprecedented incident in the United States since February 2020. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been multiple variants, including the omicron variant.

The more infectious BA.5 omicron subvariant now makes up almost 80 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

Many doctors are concerned about the contagious variant. They said there could be another outbreak due to the variant, which could be an issue for school districts in Mississippi.

Some local school districts are still making it a option to switch to virtual learning if necessary.

According to Norton Health, more children have tested positive for COVID-19, however hospitalizations are still low. Doctors advised that all students get vaccinated before the start of the school year to stay protected.

In Mississippi, COVID-19 vaccines are available at county health departments. This includes vaccines for children ages five to 11.

Starting Monday, July 25, free at-home COVID-19 tests will also be available at all county health departments. According to health officials, each family can receive eight tests (four packages) of BinaxNOW antigen rapid self-tests per month.

The tests can be picked up without an appointment during regular health department hours. To find your county health department, visit HealthyMS.com/locations.

Christopher Carson, a nurse practitioner and part owner at Premiere Choice Healthcare, said his clinic has noticed a drastic change in numbers. He said there have been more patients testing positive for COVID-19.

“As school starts to start back up, it maybe a possibility that we might see that the entire classroom has contracted COVID,” said Carson. “I advise that students continue to practice safety health measures to ensure that everyone returns home in good health.”

Carson also advised school districts to continue to use safe health protocols by making sure that teachers, students, and staff members temperatures are being checked before entering the building.

Parents are advised to make sure that students are practicing safety health measures, such as washing hands consistently and making sure that students wear face masks.