Flowood to host Back-to-School Health and Wellness Fair on August 7

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Flowood will host its 2021 Back-to-School Health and Wellness Fair at the Flowood Family YMCA. The event will be on August 7 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

According to organizers, the free event is aimed to encourage healthy lifestyles throughout the community by providing a variety of screenings and educational resources, which include vision, hearing, dental hygiene, exercise, mental and emotional health, proper handwashing, health insurance guidance, banking, and finances, among a variety of other related informational topics.

There will also be obstacle courses, photo booths and other free goodies. Free COVID-19 vaccines will be provided by the Baptist Medical Group and will be available for anyone 12 years or older.

“The challenges of getting important information, screenings, and resources out to individuals and families are too great for any single organization to address. Together, we can make a greater difference in our community,” said organizer Susan Bolian with the City of Flowood Parks and Recreation Department.