JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As students prepare to go back to school, the Greater Jackson Arts Council (GJAC) wants to make sure they take part in a fun event.

The GJAC will host a Book Alive & Arts Infusion Summer Program Wrap up on Thursday, July 21 at the Arts Center of Mississippi. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Leaders of the GJAC will partner with Art Infusion program students, Jackson Public School District (JPS) officials, and four-year-old local author, Eric T. Collins, Jr., to celebrate the values of reading.

The event will also feature music, dance, and art that will collide with a New-Orleans style theme for participants. There will also be a special spoken word.

Jon Salem, managing director of the GJAC, said the GJAC Arts Infusion Program is a summer, fall, and spring arts enrichment for primary grades. It focuses on creativity, reading skills, social learning, and self-concept building.

Participants will also be able to experience a mini-Mardi Gras themed parade while enjoying New Orleans style healthy refreshments. There will also be a backpack and school supplies giveaway.

The event is free and open to the public.