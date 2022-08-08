JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – School is back in session for the 2022-2023 year, and students have varies way to get to and from schools. From buses, to car riders, to walking, staying safe is the top priority throughout the school days ahead.

During the back-to-school season, the Emergency Department at Children’s Health sees an increase in trauma-related pedestrian, bicycle and school bus injuries. Many of these injuries result from a collision with a vehicle and are preventable by following some simple safety guidelines.

To help prevent pedestrian accidents, teach kids traffic safety rules and other ways to pay attention to safety while walking.

Walking to school safety tips

Children should walk with an adult until they are at least 10 years old.

Map out safe routes to school with your children before they head out on their own.

Encourage kids to stay off cell phones and think twice about wearing earphones. Kids should be able to hear their surroundings when walking to school.

Make sure children wear light-colored or bright clothing to be more visible to drivers.

Children will model the behavior of adults, so be mindful of pedestrian rules to set a good example and keep kids safe.

How to help kids cross streets safely

Kids should hold a grown-up’s hand when they cross the street or are in parking lots.

Always cross the street at a corner or at a crosswalk and obey traffic signals; cross with a crossing guard if there is one.

Walk on a sidewalk. If there is no sidewalk, walk on the left side of the street, facing oncoming traffic.

Look left, right, then left again before crossing the street. Continue looking while you cross.

Do not cross behind the bus or between parked cars where a driver cannot see you.

Always make eye contact with drivers before you cross the street.

Evaluating safety along school routes

If there is a curb at the school entrance

If pedestrian safety lights and countdown timers are available where needed

If crossing signs are in place where needed

If crosswalks are easy to see and if there are flashing lights to alert drivers

If safety levels would be increased with solar-powered flashing school zone and speed limit signs

If speedboards or flexiposts would help slow down traffic

You can check for these safety measures by taking a practice walk around your child’s route.