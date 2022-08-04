MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Schools across the Jackson-metro area have made improvements to their facilities during the summer.

The Northside Sun reported Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MRA) added a new parking lot on campus and an additional Patriot Store location. The school also renovated some classrooms, the mini-theatre in the high school and the elementary library.

At St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, leaders said they’re working to finish an upgrade to the school’s information technology infrastructure.

Jackson Academy expanded its kindergarten facility to include another classroom, and they updated the playing surface for some of their sports teams.