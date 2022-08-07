JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Horizon Church held a Back to School Bash for Jackson children and parents to get them ready for this upcoming school year.

Children closed out the summer with a bouncy house and plenty of snacks and drinks. Organizers of the event say the children were excited to see all the festivities.

“It’s been wonderful. We’re excited about the turnout tonight. You don’t know exactly what it means until you see the children react. You can plan, you can design. But when you see the children respond for what we have planned for them and the joy they’re having, it brings joy to our heart,” said Charles Smith, a youth pastor.

Students of Jackson Public Schools return to the classroom on Monday, August 8.