JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year’s “Drive Through Back to School Blast” had yet another large turnout in the capital city.

Volunteers handed out hundreds of bags of school supplies and the Word and Worship Church in Jackson on Saturday, July 30.

The annual event is designed to help families just as school begins.

“Because of so many needs, gas being what it is, interest rates going up, the atmosphere of the country. Someone need a helping hand to say that somebody is with you. Some of these children are going to school for the first time. They’ll be without if we don’t have events like this around the city. We try to have as many as we can,” said Jeffery Stallworth, a bishop at Word and Worship Church.

The event lasted through the afternoon. Volunteers gave away 350 bags of school supplies.