JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Jackson will host a backpack giveaway on Saturday, July 24. The event will take place at the church from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

According to leaders, the church will distribute 700 free backpacks, free unisex uniform shirts and one case of water per student.

They will also provide a free Whataburger hamburger to the first 250 students.