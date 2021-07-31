Jackson leaders hold back-to-school event to help students return to class

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With summer vacation coming to an end, students in Mississippi will be returning to the classrooms soon. Most schools are returning to in-person learning.

With the Delta variant causing an increase in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, the City of Jackson is working to ensure students have a successful start to the upcoming school year. They’re issuing schools supplies, masks and other items to students.

On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) said he would not issue a mask mandate for schools. The Jackson Public School District (JPS) plans to require masks for all students for the 2021-22 school year.

Parents of Jackson students said they agree with the JPS policy, and they plan to have their kids vaccinated once they’re eligible.

“She will be wearing her mask, but she does miss her friends. She misses doing activities. She’s a very outgoing person. I think this is good for them to go back to school or at least try,” said Jasmine Andrews, who is a parent.

The City partnered with a Walmart for a giveaway on Saturday. City leaders are planning to organize a vaccination drive for students during the month of August.