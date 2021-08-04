Jackson Public Schools host convocation ceremony ahead of new school year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) hosted a hybrid convocation ceremony on Wednesday to get teachers and students fired up for the 2021-22 school year.

“The Best is Yet to Come” was the theme for the event. Some teachers and students were allowed to attend in-person at Chastain Middle School, while everyone else livestreamed the event in designated areas across the district.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and Jackson State University President Thomas Hudson offered words of encouragement for the upcoming school year. There were also musical performances by students and teachers.

JPS is returning to 100% in-person learning in the fall. Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene said there are sanitation measures in place to help protect teachers and students from COVID-19. Students are also required to wear face masks.