Jackson Public Schools return to in person instruction

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Monday was the first day of in person learning for the Jackson Public School District (JPS) for the 2021-22 school year. The district is working to make sure students stay safe amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Students, staff and teachers will be required to wear face masks while inside the schools.

“As long as you know the protocol, how to make them keep the mask on and different things,” said Jenifer Pase, who is a JPS parent.

Kimalesha Newell, who is a teacher for the district, said she’s looked forward to returning to class for a while.

“It’s nothing like face to face learning from a social and emotional aspect. I think the students were really excited to come in and get engaged with their classmates and with the teachers as well,” she said.

When asked about the differences between virtual learning and in person learning, Newell said, “It’s better to be in class learning instead of being virtual.”