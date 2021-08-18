Jackson Public Schools to offer afterschool programming at 26 sites

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Board of Trustees of Jackson Public Schools (JPS) approved the district’s plans for implementing after-school programming to meet the needs of students in grades K-12.

Leaders said all schools will have equitable access to high-quality, free after-school programs for scholars. Starting in September, district-based after-school programs will be open at 26 sites to meet the needs of scholars at all grade levels. The offerings will include STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math) enrichment, intramural sports, and ACT Prep, as well as tutoring in reading and math.

“I’m excited to launch these after-school experiences,” said Dr. Errick L. Greene, Superintendent. “We made a commitment to JPS scholars and families that we would provide equitable access to high-quality out-of-school experience in our strategic plan, and today we’re proud to deliver on that promise. These robust and engaging programs will further the important work that we’re doing to transform teaching and learning in the classroom. I hope that our families will take advantage of these amazing opportunities.”

Bus transportation and meals will be provided for all participating JPS scholars. The hours of the district-based after-school program are as follows:

Elementary – 2:45-5:45 p.m.

Middle – 3:30-6:00 p.m.

High – 4:15-6:15 p.m.

The program will run Tuesday through Thursday each week. District-Based programs will require face coverings for all scholars and follow the Student Code of Conduct and Handbook guidelines.

Paper applications will be available at schools and online as a download by August 18. Families should return completed applications to their child’s home school by August 30. Schools will notify parents of their enrollment status by September 6. Programs will begin on September 14.

Afterschool Providers

Provider Description Mississippi Children’s Museum The Mississippi Children’s Museum Program will serve elementary students in the Jackson Public School District by providing literacy, STEAM, homework assistance, and social emotional support with lessons curated for COVID-19 related distress. Greater Jackson Arts Council The Greater Jackson Arts Council will provide targeted academic and enrichment programming focused on improving literacy outcomes by infusing arts for elementary students. The program will provide arts programing through interactive, cultural, and social justice experiences that speak to multiple learning styles. Jackson Medical Mall Foundation Thea Jackson Medical Mall Foundation Young Futurists Project is an inter-generational youth-based innovation hub that builds youth as innovators. Students enrolled in the program will participate in programming focused on addressing the social determinants of health and will be immersed in the following activities: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM): artificial intelligence, coding, and virtual reality; visual and performing arts; culinary arts; drug and violence prevention; trauma informed care/behavioral health; well-being; strategic foresight/futurism; financial literacy, and career exploration. AMIABLE Productions AMIABLE Productions will provide Theatre and Film Arts and Culture afterschool enrichment programs and activities for high school students in the Jackson Public School District. Students will learn the basic and intermediate trades of the film and theatre profession from noted film, theatre, and entertainment professionals. Each day students will engage in activities to increase their knowledge of the film, theatre, and entertainment industry and culture awareness. Sylvan Learning Center Sylvan Learning Center will provide high school students access to their proprietary ACT Prep course to ensure all college-bound students have equal access to quality support as they prepare to embark on their post-high school journey.Sylvan Learning Center will provide elementary and middle school students with their EDGE STEM program to build a spark and interest in STEM that can lead to future STEM leaders and success in 21st Century careers. Students will learn coding and computer science in collaborative groups with peers of the same age and skill level. Sylvan Edge enhances students’ performance in STEM subjects at school and does more than assist in the acquisition of academic competencies. Sylvan Edge gets and keeps students excited about learning through fun and hands-on activities. Sports Paradise Fitness & Fundamentals Sports Paradise will provide a wrap-around approach to elementary and middle school student development that includes, mental health, physical activity through athletic programming that will have a long-term physical and mental health and wellness impact of the children in Jackson Public School District. Students will learn the fundamentals of various athletics offerings. Parents for Public Schools of Jackson Parents for Public Schools of Jackson will sponsor a program called Ask for More Arts to elementary students. This program will provide enrichment opportunities for students through the arts. The program will engage local artists and arts organizations to use the arts across the curriculum as a vehicle for improving academic outcomes for students. Students will be placed in an Art Track during the after-school program. The following tracks exist: Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Arts by the Book, Cultural Awareness, and Back to the Basics Arts. Each track will enrich the lives of children through increased exposure to the arts. Global Gateways Global Gateways will provide elementary students in Jackson Public School District with Spanish language and culture after-school enrichment programs and activities. Each day students will participate in engaging activities that help them to learn or improve their Spanish language and cultural competency skills. Experienced Spanish-speaking teachers will guide students in their adventure to learning and/or improving their language acquisition skills. Corporation for Global Community Development The Corporation for Global Community Development will provide Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Programming for elementary students. Students will engage in extensive programming to build their skills in computer coding and computer science. Students will not only receive STEAM programming, but homework help accelerate their learning.

After-School Programs

The complete list of programs is detailed below showing schools served, program offerings, capacity by school served, providers, and locations. The list is segmented by feeder pattern.

School Afterschool Program No. of Students Vendor Location FOREST HILL FEEDER PATTERN Bates Elementary Language Immersion-Spanish 25 Global Gateways Timberlawn Elementary Oak Forest Elementary Language Immersion-Spanish 25 Global Gateways Timberlawn Elementary Timberlawn Elementary Language Immersion-Spanish 25 Global Gateways Timberlawn Elementary Van Winkle Elementary Language Immersion-Spanish 25 Global Gateways Timberlawn Elementary All Elementary Schools (50) Health, Fitness, Sports 200 Sports Paradise Timberlawn Elementary Cardozo Middle STEM 25 Sylvan Learning Cardozo Middle Cardozo Middle Health, Fitness, Sports 100 Sports Paradise Cardozo Middle Forest Hill High ACT Prep 25 Sylvan Learning Forest Hill High Forest Hill High Theatre and Performing Arts 25 Amiable Productions Forest Hill High JIM HILL FEEDER PATTERN Baker Elementary Language Immersion- Spanish 25 Global Gateways Baker Elementary Obama Magnet Elementary Language Immersion- Spanish 25 Global Gateways Baker Elementary Isable Elementary Language Immersion- Spanish 25 Global Gateways Baker Elementary Shirley Elementary Language Immersion- Spanish 25 Global Gateways Baker Elementary All Elementary Schools (50) Health, Fitness, Sports 200 Sports Paradise Baker Elementary Northwest Middle School Health, Fitness, Sports 100 Sports Paradise Northwest Middle Northwest Middle School STEM 25 Sylvan Learning Northwest Middle Jim Hill High School Health Sciences 35 Jackson Medical Mall Jim Hill High Jim Hill High School ACT Prep 25 Sylvan Learning Jim Hill High PROVINE FEEDER PATTERN Clausell Elementary Arts (3rd-5th) 25 Jackson Arts Council Raines Elementary Lake Elementary Arts (3rd-5th) 25 Jackson Arts Council Raines Elementary Pecan Park Elementary Arts (3rd-5th) 25 Jackson Arts Council Raines Elementary Raines Elementary Arts (3rd-5th) 25 Jackson Arts Council Raines Elementary All Elementary Schools (50) Health, Fitness, Sports 200 Sports Paradise Raines Elementary Blackburn Middle Health, Fitness, Sports 100 Sports Paradise Blackburn Middle Blackburn Middle STEM 25 Sylvan Learning Blackburn Middle Provine High ACT Prep 25 Sylvan Learning Provine High Provine High Theatre & Performing Arts 25 Amiable Productions Provine High WINGFIELD FEEDER PATTERN Key Elementary STEAM 20 Corporation for GCD Lester Elementary Lester Elementary STEAM 20 Corporation for GCD Lester Elementary Marshall Elementary STEAM 20 Corporation for GCD Lester Elementary Sykes Elementary STEAM 20 Corporation for GCD Lester Elementary Wilkins Elementary STEAM 20 Corporation for GCD Lester Elementary All Elementary Schools (40) Health, Fitness, Sports 200 Sports Paradise Lester Elementary Peeples STEM 25 Sylvan Learning Peeples Middle Peeples Theatre & Performing Arts 12 Amiable Productions Peeples Middle Peeples Health, Fitness, Sports 50 Sports Paradise Whitten Middle Whitten Health, Fitness, Sports 50 Sports Paradise Whitten Middle Whitten STEM 25 Sylvan Learning Whitten Middle Whitten Theatre & Performing Arts 12 Amiable Productions Peeples Middle Wingfield High School ACT Prep 25 Sylvan Learning Wingfield High Wingfield High School Theatre & Performing Arts 25 Amiable Productions Wingfield High LANIER FEEDER PATTERN Dawson Elementary Visual and Performing Arts 30 Parents for Public Schools Johnson Elementary Galloway Elementary Afterschool Activities 75 Operation Shoestring Operation Shoestring Johnson Elementary Visual and Performing Arts 30 Parents for Public Schools Johnson Elementary Smith Elementary Visual and Performing Arts 30 Parents for Public Schools Johnson Elementary Walton Elementary Afterschool Activities 75 Operation Shoestring Operation Shoestring All Elementary Schools (40) Health, Fitness, Sports 200 Sports Paradise Johnson Elementary Brinkley Middle Health, Fitness, Sports 100 Sports Paradise Brinkley Middle Brinkley Middle STEM 25 Sylvan Learning Brinkley Middle Brinkley Middle Health Sciences 35 Jackson Medical Mall Brinkley Middle Lanier High ACT Prep 25 Sylvan Learning Lanier High Lanier High Health Sciences 35 Jackson Medical Mall Lanier High MURRAH FEEDER PATTERN Boyd Elementary MS Children’s Museum 25 MS Children’s Museum MS Children’s Museum Casey Elementary MS Children’s Museum 25 MS Children’s Museum MS Children’s Museum McLeod Elementary STEM 25 Sylvan Learning Spann Elementary McWillie Elementary STEM 25 Sylvan Learning Spann Elementary Wells APAC Elementary STEM 25 Sylvan Learning Spann Elementary Spann Elementary STEM 25 Sylvan Learning Spann Elementary All Elementary Schools (30) Health, Fitness, Sports 200 Sports Paradise Spann Elementary Bailey APAC STEM 25 Sylvan Learning Bailey APAC Middle Bailey APAC Health, Fitness, Sports 50 Sports Paradise Chastain Middle Chastain Middle School Health, Fitness, Sports 50 Sports Paradise Chastain Middle Chastain Middle School STEM 25 Sylvan Learning Chastain Middle Murrah High School Health Sciences 35 Jackson Medical Mall Murrah High Murrah High School ACT Prep 25 Sylvan Learning Murrah High CALLAWAY FEEDER PATTERN Green Elementary STEM 25 Sylvan Learning Green Elementary North Jackson Elementary STEM 25 Sylvan Learning Green Elementary John Hopkins Elementary STEM 25 Sylvan Learning Green Elementary All Elementary Schools (65) Health, Fitness, Sports 200 Sports Paradise Green Elementary Kirksey Middle Health, Fitness, Sports 100 Sports Paradise Kirksey Middle Kirksey Middle STEM 25 Sylvan Learning Kirksey Middle Powell Middle Health, Fitness, Sports 50 Sports Paradise Powell Middle Powell Middle STEM 25 Sylvan Learning Powell Middle Callaway High ACT PREP 25 Sylvan Learning Callaway High Callaway High Theatre & Performing Arts 25 AMIABLE

Productions Callaway High

Afterschool Sites

The 26 afterschool sites include 24 JPS schools along with Operation Shoestring and the Mississippi Children’s Museum: