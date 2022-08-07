JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An annual tradition continues at Hair Explosion in Jackson. It’s been a tradition close to three decade. The owner and his team of 15 stylists provide free haircuts for children as they return to school.

“This is something we look forward to each and every year,” said Jeffery Ross, the owner of Hair Explosion.

Many in the community took part in the event, thanks to the kindness of the Jackson community and city leaders.

“It means a lot because giving back is good. Just helping out someone who needs help is good,” said Lakishia Ivory, a stylist at Hair Explosion.

“We just want to make sure that they have a good year and a smile on their face. Helping these young scholars start school with confidence for an even better year ahead,” said Ross.