JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Jackson State University (JSU) leaders kicked off a facility and staff summit to prepare for the return of college students to its campus for the 2022-23 school year.

JSU President Thomas Hudson was one of many speakers to take the podium.

During his address, Hudson discussed the challenges the university currently faces, including Jackson’s ongoing water crisis.

He also mentioned the accomplishments and recent national attention that the university has received.

University leaders said classes will begin on Monday, August 22 for students.