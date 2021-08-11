Jackson State students to move-in Saturday with staggered times

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University’s (JSU) Department of Housing and Residence Life announced there will be staggered times for Move-in Day for incoming freshmen and transfer students due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The staff aims to create a welcoming environment for residential students while maintaining physical-distancing guidelines,” stated Dr. Susan E. Powell, associate vice president for Student Affairs.

Powell said students will move in by building and by floor according to a previously emailed assignment and time provided to them. There will be a maximum of 25 students who will be allowed to check in at certain times using an electronic and contactless system that also will scan for temperature.

Move-in Day is on Saturday, August 14.