JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students in the Jackson Public School District (JPS) were able to showcase their creative abilities at the end of the JPS Summer Camp, which was hosted by the Junior League of Jackson (JLJ).

Leaders with the JLJ said students were able to learn about a variety of topics, mainly dealing with science, technology, engineering and art (STEAM). The camp theme this year was “STEAM Explosion.”

“We had a reading class where they’re doing things to prepare for the curriculum they’ll see this year. Preparing for that state test they have to do every year. Kind of reviewing things to bridge that gap over the summer, as well as some fun stuff like art, engineering, and science,” explained Abby Heavener, co-chair for JPS Summer Camp for the JLJ.

The summer camp was for rising third and fourth grade JPS students. Members of the JLJ handed out back packs full of supplies to campers on the last day of the camp.

Thirty-five students were involved in the camp, which also helps them prepare for the Mississippi Curriculum Test.

“This is a STEM focused camp, so the goal was to not only incorporate things that they’ll be able to use in the classroom, but also literacy skills, as well as communication skills. We’ve done things that are very intentional and very much aligned with the state curriculum, as well as the core values of Pecan Park Elementary and JPS schools,” said Theresa Kennedy, a JLJ volunteer.

The JLJ supports more than 30 community projects and initiatives throughout the Jackson-metro area, including the JPS Summer Camp.

Other organizations are also helping students prepare to go back to class in August. On Friday, the Magnolia Medical Foundation hosted a back pack giveaway for Jackson students.

JPS will host two additional weekend registration fairs to help students and their families. The fairs are for new and returning students for the upcoming school year.

The weekend registration fairs will be held on Saturday, July 23 and Saturday, July 30 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Both fairs will be held at Kirksey Middle School, located at 5677 Highland Drive, and Forest Hill High School, located at 2607 Raymond Road.

Parent are asked to bring required documentations for enrollment.

