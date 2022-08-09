JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson, along with Mississippi Families for Kids and Loving Hands Educational Services, will host the “Ready to Learn Jackson” event on Saturday, August 20.

All parents and child care providers with children five-years-old or younger are invited to attend.

The program will take place at the Mississippi e-Center on Raymond Road from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“Ready to Learn Jackson” is a program focused on working with parents and child care providers to help ensure every child in the city enters kindergarten ready to learn.

The event will provide developmental, autism, social and emotional screenings for all children. Every child that is screened will receive a $10 Walmart gift card and free tickets to the Jackson Zoo and Mississippi Children’s Museum while supplies last.

“We have already experienced significant success in increasing kindergarten readiness scores during the first year of our program. In year two, we are looking to continue that success and expand participation,” said Jackson Department of Human and Cultural Services Director Adriane Dorsey-Kidd. “We believe that by hosting events like this one, we can attract more families into the program and make sure our children have what they need to achieve successful outcomes in school.”

The event will also feature other community resources such as the Mississippi Low-Income Child Care Initiative Employment Equity for Single Moms Program.