JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the first day of school approaching for the Jackson Public School District (JPS), the district hosted a Beautification Day on Friday, July 29.

The Beautification Day was held from 7:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Lester Elementary, Chastain Middle School, and Cardozo Middle School.

The event’s primary focus was to fulfill preparations for the upcoming school year by enhancing school entrances, making school premises cleaner, and helping teachers set up classrooms for students. Leaders with JPS wanted students, teachers, and staff to be prepared in fullness for a great in-person learning experience.

Local volunteers were able to help this process.

Dr. Errick Greene, superintendent of JPS, said the district seeks to offer a joyful learning environment for proper high engagement throughout the entire school year.

“You know, when you come home, when it’s clean, or when things are in order, you feel comfortable. You feel good about yourself,” said Greene. “We absolutely want that for our scholars as they come back to school. We want them to want to be here and to know that people love them.”

Greene believes that bringing this opportunity to the district supports the values that they believe in.

JPS leaders are also looking forward to giving parents another opportunity to register students for the upcoming school year at a preregistration fair. The event will be held on Saturday, July 30, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Kirksey Middle School located at 5677 Highland Drive and Forest Hill High School located at 2607 Raymond Road.

The first day of school for students is Monday, August 8.