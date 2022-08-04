JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will give parents another opportunity to register students for class by hosting another registration blitz.

This particular registration blitz will be held for families with special circumstances. According to JPS, special circumstances consists of shared residency, McKinney Vento, guardianship, foster care, and returning students.

The event will be held at Poindexter Administration Complex located at 1017 Robinson Street.

The event will take place on Thursday, August 4 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and another one will be held at the same location on Saturday, August 6 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Students return back to school on Monday, August 8.