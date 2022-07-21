JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students in the Jackson Public School District (JPS) will return to class on Monday, August 8, 2022.

In preparation for the 2022-23 school year, JPS leaders will host two additional weekend registration fairs. The fairs are for new and returning students for the upcoming school year.

The weekend registration fairs will be held on Saturday, July 23 and Saturday, July 30 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Both fairs will be held at Kirksey Middle School, located at 5677 Highland Drive, and Forest Hill High School, located at 2607 Raymond Road.

Parent are asked to bring required documentations for enrollment.

For a complete list of required documents, click here.