JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will open a hotline for parents, students and guardians to call with questions about the first two days of school.

JPS scholars return to the classroom on Monday, August 8. The Superintendent’s Hotline will be open to answer any questions or concerns on the first two days of school, August 8 and August 9.

Hotline operators will be answering calls from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Call the hotline at (601)-960-2781 to get help with registration, transportation and more.