JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Families came out to a back-to-school giveaway in Jackson where children were also able to get free haircuts and food.

The brothers of the Beta Alpha chapter of Omega Psi Phi, based in Jackson, along with a nonprofit organization called Restitution of Hope Inc. partnered together to make it possible.

The event went in to the afternoon along Lynch Street in Jackson.

Organizers say the goal is to bring the community together and create a sense of unity.

“I like this haircut. The barbershop is amazing,” said one kid.

“We have a brother that cuts here. He thought about taking away some of the obstacles children have when they go back to school with bullying, not having haircuts and not having school supplies. Those are some of the things we wat to do an an organization to help alleviate those problems,” said Billy Bullock with the Beta Alpha chapter of Omega Psi Phi.

“Everybody’s in need of something. We want to help meet a need,” said Tamara Johnson, the president of Restitution of Hope Inc.

Organizers said this is the first collaboration of many more to come.