JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A school supply drive was held on Saturday, July 23 by the Stevenson Legal Group at Apostolic Ministries Church.

The drive provided over 200 backpacks and supplies to students in the Jackson community. There were also a host of vendors, an interactive obstacle course, board games, snow cones and food and drinks.

“We gave out well over 200 school supplies and backpacks. We were also able to provide the community with food, hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks, snow cones. We also had several vendors come out and set up and give away free supplies. Our goal is to give back to the community. We know that education is very important. If w can strengthen our educational system, we can strengthen our community. We wanted to make sure, on behalf of Stevenson Legal Group, that we were able to give back to the families. That’s so important to us. Building the family and making sure they have all the resources that they need in order to have a successful life,” said Charles Stevenson of Stevenson Legal Group.

No word if the legal group will host another school supply drive. However, drives like these are an important resource for the community.