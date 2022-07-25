MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Many schools are preparing for the first day back and the excitement that comes with it.

In the coming days, the Madison County School District (MCS) plans to roll out with a more visually appealing district website with the hopes that it also becomes more user-friendly.

MCS New Employee Orientation kicked off Monday at Rosa Scott High in preparation for the first day of school, which is just around the corner for many.

“We feel really fortunate to have so many tools in the toolbox now with families having the option to wear masks or to get vaccines,” said Gene Wright, Director of Communications for MCS.

Wright said they plan to start the academic year with a full house of 13,000 students. While they have COVID safety precautions in place, the district is urging staff and students to do their part.

“COVID has become more a part of how much we function and live as a society, more as an endemic illness. We’re taking the approach of if you’re sick, please stay home, wash those hands and do everything in your power to stop the spread of illness,” said Wright.

On Monday, employees got their MacBooks for the school year. Since they started to send devices home, school officials have noticed an increase in student participation.

“We have seen some better participation. The other thing, too, is that situations are fluid and they change. This is our plan as of right now. We’ve become really adept at pivoting if necessary,” said Gavin Guynes, Director of Technology at MCS.

August 4th is the first day back for Madison County Schools. Face masks are optional. This year, MCS is welcoming around 1,600 teachers. According to Wright, that’s more than average.