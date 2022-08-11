MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Magnolia Speech School celebrated their first day at their new Madison campus on August 11.

“We are thrilled to kick off the new school year with our students and teachers at our brand new building,” Executive Director Valerie Linn said. “We appreciate all of the support we’ve received in getting us to this day, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with our friends from the community.”

Magnolia Speech School announced its groundbreaking and Building Hope capital campaign in October 2021.

The campus is equipped with educational, constructional, and therapeutic technological advances to better serve students with hearing loss and communication disorders and their families. The facilities also include an expanded clinic for outpatient services.