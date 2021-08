JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) will host a Back to School Bash on Friday, August 6. The luau themed party will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to organizers, guests are encouraged to wear Hawaiian themed attire and will receive a lei upon entering the event. There will be games, educational activities, music and a dance party in the atrium.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the door. MCM members will receive free admission to the event.