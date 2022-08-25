JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market will host a Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 27.

The event, which will run from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., will include a school supply drive that will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi.

The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board will offer breakfast taco cooking demonstrations by Natasha Haynes with the Mississippi State University Extension at 9:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

In addition to the usual variety of farm fresh foods and handcrafted items, shoppers will be treated to complimentary popcorn, children’s activities including face painting and games, vendor giveaways and specialty snack foods available for purchase from Dad’s Dogs.

Visitors are encouraged to bring school supplies for children this coming school year. All donated school supplies will be given to the Boys and Girls Club.

The Mississippi Farmers Market is located at 929 High Street in Jackson and is open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. For more information about the Mississippi Farmers Market, visit www.msfarmersmarket.com.