JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Northtown Pharmacy held a back to school vaccination drive to get kids all around the metro area protected for the school year.

COVID-19 shots and boosters were available for parents and kids of all ages. Weekend vaccine drives give parents an opportunity to get their kids vaccinated amidst busy work weeks.

“It’s convenient because it’s Saturday. A lot of parents are working through the week. This is an opportunity for them to come out and not miss a work day in order to get first, second and booster vaccinations for themselves and their kids,” said Dr. Andrew Clark, the owner of the Northtown Pharmacy.

Free gift cards were given to those receiving vaccinations. Over 1.5 million Mississippians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.