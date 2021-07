PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Petal School District (PSD) announced they will officially kick off the 2021-22 academic year at its opening convocation on Friday, July 30.

The event will be at 10:00 a.m. at the Petal Performing Arts Center.

Nationally known keynote speaker and best-selling author Damon West, who co-authored “The Coffee Bean” with Jon Gordon, will share his with employees. All PSD students and staff will take part in a district-wide reading of the book this year.