JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – School is almost back in session, and the Salvation Army will host a Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 20.

The event will be held at The Salvation Army on 570 Beasley Road in Jackson from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Leaders with the Salvation Army said they want to throw a final bash for local students to enjoy before they go back to school. The students will also receive supplies at the event.

The Back to School Bash will feature inflatables, virtual gaming, face-painting, food trucks, and other entertainment for guests to enjoy.

This event is free and open to the public.