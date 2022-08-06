JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of school supplies were given away at the new Vineyard Church in Jackson, complete with food, haircuts and entertainment.

The event also offered COVID-19 vaccinations. Those who got their first, second or booster dose received a $50 gift card.

Organizers say back to school events like these are so important to give back and hep provide a sense of unity in the community.

“We want to make certain that the students in our district, as well as the congregation here, have to food and supplies they need in order to go back to school. We understand with the pandemic and hardships placed on everyone, hopefully this will be some form of relief for them,” said District 4 Hinds County Supervisor Vern Gavin.

“Because we’re unified together to bring these children together, make sure they have the supplies they need and make sure they get off to a good start. We realize that preparing children for their future is a key thing,” said Gregory Divinity, Pastor at New Vineyard Church.

This is the first of many more collaborations to come between Gavin, New Vineyard Church and the Bee Inspired Foundation.