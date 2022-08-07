EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – State representatives joined together with the community to give away free school supplies in Edwards.

At least 500 clear book bags were given away filled with supplies to students from Raymond, Utica, Edwards, Bolton and Learned.

The back to school event is thanks to the efforts of Senator John Horhn, Sheriff Tyree Jones and many volunteers. The event started six years ago. The goal, organizers say, is to give back to the community.

“We’re in business to be a blessing. I believe that in my heart. Not only do we feed the spirit and the soul with food, we also like to give back to the community,” said Renita Myles-Lee, the owner of Lee’s Heavenly BBQ in Edwards.

Families also got to take part in fun raffles, games and bingo.