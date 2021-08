TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Terry Police Department will host a back to school giveaway on Friday, August 6.

Free book bags and school supplies will be handed out to students ahead of the new school year.

The event will be from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. while supplies last. The giveaway will be held at the police department on W. Cunningham Avenue.