The Partnership for a Healthier Mississippi accepting submissions for contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Partnership for a Healthier Mississippi is hosting a teacher supply contest for a chance to win a $250 Amazon gift card.

With the help of students, teachers must submit a visual describing how COVID-19 has affected them personally, their classroom and students. Teachers must also explain what steps they have taken to provide a COVID-FREE classroom.

All submissions are due September 15 by 5:00 p.m. Email submissions to info@healthy with name, contact information, school and subject/grade.