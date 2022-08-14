JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children are heading back to school, which means some parents will be back to packing their child’s lunch for school. Infuse some new, healthy recipes into your child’s lunch rotation this year.

Healthy eating is important for a child’s proper growth and development. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025, kids over the age of two should follow a healthy eating pattern that includes a variety of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, fat-free and low-fat dairy products, a variety of protein foods and oils. It’s also recommended that calories from solid fats and added sugars should be avoided.

Incorporate more veggies and healthy ingredients into your child’s lunches this year. Here’s some recipes from around the web that are healthy and mostly easy to make:

Turkey Ranch Wrap

The author calls this recipe a salad inside a wrap. All you need is turkey breast, spinach tortillas, tomatoes, lettuce, ranch and cheese.

Cowboy Salad

If your kid is a fan of tacos, they’ll enjoy this salad. It’s a refreshing mix of all the familiar taco veggies. This salad can also be made into a wrap or a sandwich.

Lunch Kabobs

Pepperoni pizza, salami caprese, turkey club, chicken cobb, chicken quesadilla, BLT. Choose whatever flavor combination you can pull together from your fridge.

Tuna and White Bean Salad

This salad is packed with almost 17 grams of protein. Try substituting chicken or turkey if your child doesn’t love tuna.

Chicken Salad with Grapes

This recipe calls for celery, grapes, nuts and, of course, chicken. All the healthy necessities can be incorporated into this chicken salad.

Wagon Wheel Pasta Salad

Your kids will love this one because of the fun pasta shape. Add anything you want to this dish, but the recipe calls for a mix of broccoli, cherry tomatoes and more.

Zucchini Noodle Primavera

This recipe calls for mainly zucchini noodles, cherry tomatoes and cheese. Add your child’s favorite protein on top and send them off to school.

BONUS: Instead of packing a soda or sugary drink, try adding some fruit to a water bottle this year.