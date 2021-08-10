Waste Management offers green, safety tips as schools resume

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Waste Management offered green tips for parents and students as they head back to school.

Reduce the trash created by disposable bags, sandwich bags and foil by packing lunches in washable, reusable lunchboxes, bags and containers.

Keep in mind that whole fruits and vegetables as snacks are healthier and better for the environment than packaged snacks.

Instead of purchasing individually wrapped snack-sized packages, buy the larger size and pack snacks in reusable containers to save money and the environment.

When buying new supplies, consider paper and notebooks made from recycled paper as these eco-friendly supply options are available at many large retailers.

Leaders are also encouraging drivers to be safe around Waste Management trucks in school zones.