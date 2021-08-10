Waste Management offers green, safety tips as schools resume

Back to School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Generic Waste Management garbage truck. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Waste Management offered green tips for parents and students as they head back to school.

  • Reduce the trash created by disposable bags, sandwich bags and foil by packing lunches in washable, reusable lunchboxes, bags and containers.
  • Keep in mind that whole fruits and vegetables as snacks are healthier and better for the environment than packaged snacks.
  • Instead of purchasing individually wrapped snack-sized packages, buy the larger size and pack snacks in reusable containers to save money and the environment.
  • When buying new supplies, consider paper and notebooks made from recycled paper as these eco-friendly supply options are available at many large retailers.

Leaders are also encouraging drivers to be safe around Waste Management trucks in school zones.

  • Keep a safe distance from the truck – at least 15 feet. Never climb on the truck.
  • Vehicles like Waste Management trucks make frequent stops and often back-up, so don’t follow the truck closely while walking, running, biking or skating. Stay alert and listen for the back-up alarm with “beep-beep-beep” sounds.
  • There are several areas where the visibility is restricted for the driver. If you cannot see the driver’s eyes, they most likely cannot see you.
  • It takes service vehicles about twice as long to stop as a passenger car. Always keep a safe distance from a truck.
  • Every Waste Management truck is equipped with a back-up alarm. If you hear this sound or see the white back-up lights, be sure to move out of the way of the truck.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories