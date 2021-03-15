Bahamas resort offers free stay or jet home if you catch COVID-19

(NEXSTAR) – A resort in the Bahamas hopes to lure travel-wary U.S. residents by being the “first and only resort” to allow visitors who test positive for COVID-19 the choice between a complimentary vacation extension and a free trip home on a private jet.

Under the “Travel with Confidence” offer, tourists who test positive for the virus while staying at Baha Mar can enjoy their free quarantine suite and $150 daily dining credit “for up to 14 days or until the guest receives a negative COVID-19 result.”

For those who need to go home early, “Baha Mar will provide private air travel to the U.S. mainland for the guest and their immediate family, free of charge.” Non-U.S. residents can still take advantage of the quarantine offer, but will have to pay for early air travel home.

The unique offer comes as the number of daily U.S. vaccinations spikes higher, reaching an average of 2.4 million per day as of Monday. After a year of sheltering from a pandemic that has taken more than 500,000 American lives, sitting on an airplane and visiting a crowded resort might bring more anxiety than relaxation for some.

Baha Mar hopes the program allows guests to “confident when booking a stay with us, as well as valued and supported by the Baha Mar family should any issues arise during their trip.”

To qualify for the program, visitors have to make Baha Mar their first destination visited upon entering the the Bahamas. Once there, guests are welcomed to take advantage of “complimentary, on-site COVID-19 Rapid Antigen testing upon arrival and prior to departure.”

Baha Mar has did not immediately respond to a question about the number of visitors, if any, who have tested positive and used the “Travel with Confidence” program.

For more information see the Baha Mar website.